COVID-19 vaccines — nothing to fear

As loony groups like QAnon and other conspiracy theorists become more mainstream, starting in the United States, many Jamaicans are falling victim to the growing, if irrational, fear of taking the COVID-19 vaccines.

Even people who were routinely vaccinated as children — some still have the scars to show on their arms — are beginning to peddle unsubstantiated claims about the new vaccines, forgetting some of the diseases from which they have saved mankind.

While vaccines for diseases such as polio, smallpox, and measles have benefited millions, some unbelievers reject that evidence, citing a distrust of modern medicine and governments. Others say mandatory vaccine requirements violate their religious freedom.

The Health and Wellness Ministry will have an uphill battle, especially against social media platforms from where the so-called anti-vaxxers have unleashed a plague of misinformation that has infected the already ignorant and the gullible.

We knew this was coming and warned the ministry months ago in this space to start the public education campaign for the vaccines and not to wait until we actually had the vaccine. Now that a vaccine is almost here, and the anti-vaxxer horse has bolted, Dr Christopher Tufton says he is ready to begin the campaign.

We know, of course, that we cannot be too hard on the Government. Although we typically talk loud and proud in this country, the reality is that resources are thin and Jamaica is mostly living from hand to mouth.

It will therefore take a joint, all-out effort by the public and private sectors to combat the vaccination sceptics and drive the inoculation programme in order to defeat the novel coronavirus and bring our battered economy back on track.

We suggest that, as is happening elsewhere, the Government does not get hung up on restricting the vaccinations to front-line workers and the elderly who resist taking the jabs. Give it to all those who wish to have it.

The more enlightened among us, that is, those who follow the science, take confidence from statistics showing that vaccines are a major reason life expectancy at birth in the US increased from 47.3 years at the start of the 20th century to 76.8 at the end.

They know that, while it is true that vaccinations entail risks, like every food and drink and every other medication we take, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in its three-year 2016 study that, in 25.2 million vaccinations, only 33 cases of severe vaccine-triggered allergic reaction, or 1.3 cases per million vaccine doses, occurred.

Compare this to 103 million cases and 2.4 million deaths from COVID-19 up to Jamaica Observer press time.

We have to ignore the vaccine opponents who have been around for a long time with their claims about immunisation ranging from relatively modest safety concerns to conspiracy theories that border on the bizarre.

Dr Scott Ratzan, a physician and medical misinformation expert at the City University of New York and Columbia University correctly holds that “only a coronavirus vaccine can truly protect us from future outbreaks”.

Unequivocally, Jamaica's universal approach to immunisation has improved our human development as a country in terms of life expectancy.

The World Health Organization says vaccines save nearly two million lives a year.