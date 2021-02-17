COVID-19 vaccines: The cruel options
Dear Editor,
If you are still undecided about taking the vaccine when available that's a perfectly understandable option, given the conflicting presentations on the safety, etc, of all the available vaccines.
If, however, you have definitely decided that you are not taking any of the vaccines you need to probe what this option means.
Bluntly put, you have thereby decided to be, at once, possibly homicidal/suicidal. Homicidal (killing another or others) should you contract the disease and pass it on. Suicidal because, even if the vaccine has side effects not now known or does not live up to its advertised claims re efficacy, you may be dead before that reality emerges or is refuted over time.
My suggestion to you, therefore, is act rationally and responsibly if you love yourself and others, take the vaccine, follow the safety protocols, and trust God or the scientists that all will be well.
Rev Clinton Chisholm
Florida, USA
clintchis@yahoo.com
