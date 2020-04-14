Cricket in the time of COVID-19

Dear Editor,

The coronavirus pandemic has been impacting sporting events worldwide. With lives at stake, these events and competitions are being cancelled and postponed.

Wimbledon, for instance, was slated to take place in June and July, but has been cancelled. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021. The Indian Premier League's initial start date of March 29 was pushed back to April 15, and is likely to be postponed further or even cancelled. The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is due to kick off in August and tournament organisers, along with the CPL fans across the globe, will be hoping by then normality will return and spectators would be able pack themselves into the stadiums, cheering on their respective franchise.

CPL this year is of special significance. It's a few weeks before the ICC World T20 in Australia and West Indies are the defending champions. Already the most successful team in the tournament's history with two titles, West Indies will be looking to become the first team to win consecutive titles. Four years ago, Carlos Brathwaite did the unthinkable, hitting Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes to take West Indies to a memorable victory. “Remember the name,” were the words used by Ian Bishop in his commentary. Will Brathwaite be around this time to aid in the Windies' quest for the title? Maybe not, the name Brathwaite has become a fading memory. On the other hand, the name Ben Stokes resonates with cricket fans worldwide, ironic isn't it?

October is six months away. To date there hasn't been much talk about cancellation or postponement, which means the ICC T20 World Cup stands the chance of being one of the few major tournaments that is likely to be held this year. West Indies should field a pretty strong team and the selectors will have their hands full in selecting the final squad. This further underscores the importance of the CPL, as form will be another important factor going into the World Cup.

In the meantime, it should make for an interesting debate to hear the experts proposed 15-man squad.

In the absence of live cricket or other sports, fans have been turning to YouTube and sports channels to relive those moments that brought thrill and excitement. If you haven't started, it's not too late, because for live sports you'll have a long wait.

Kemar Bogle

knb800@yahoo.com