Crime must come down 2020

Dear Editor,

In the opening ceremonies of the Olympics and World Championships we see many different countries parading, with an athlete carrying the flag of the country he or she represents. Wouldn't it be interesting also, if we could know the crime figures of how many people are being murdered at the end of the year in all these countries in the world. I would want to see which of them has the highest murder rate, or would be placed first, second or third; like in the races.

Untimely deaths, in all forms, have shattered, and are shattering, our world; be it crime and violence, gun crime, bomb blasts, traffic accidents, plane crashes, domestic disputes, stampedes, suicides, natural disasters, and the list goes on.

But, let's focus our attention on our little island, Jamaica, and see what we can do, along with the help of God and our police and armed forces, to bring down this high crime rate to ground level in 2020, because it is not a pretty sight in Jamaica. It's a very ugly one!

Let's take a look at these crime statistics showing the number of people murdered over the years:

2009 - 1,680; 2010 - 1,428; 2011- 1,125; 2012 - 1,097; 2013 - 1,200; 2014 - 1,192; 2015 - 1,450; 2016 - 1,350; 2017 - 1,616; 2018 - 1,287; and 2019 - 1,326...

My word! It's absolutely unbelievable to see so many people being murdered in Jamaica over the years.

When we talk about Jamaica's serious crime problem people are saying that the problem does not only exist on Jamaica, it's happening all over the world. That's true, but there is a difference, becaus, Jamaica is rated among the most murderous countries in the world.

Let us do our utmost in the new year to bring down this high crime rate, and also road traffic accidents.

Donald J McKoy

