Crime Stop truly working

Dear Editor,

In a letter to the editor, published Friday, May 15, 2020, the writer, Donald J McKoy, requested an update from Crime Stop after voicing his concern on whether the organisation has been successful.

We must note that his point and subsequent question is fair, as we have not recently publicised our successes. Nevertheless, I can assure you that Crime Stop Jamaica, in its 31st year of existence, is still successful, in large part, due to citizen participation.

Firstly, the organisation boasts its most remarkable success — not having one source compromised in its 31 years of existence. Crime Stop, a not-for-profit, charitable organisation, offers a medium for citizens to anonymously give information on all forms of criminal activities, not just murders.

Since inception to April 2020, Crime Stop has received 28,898 tips from citizens. Focusing on the last 24 months, March 2018 to April 2020, Crime Stop received 2,235 tips, which resulted in 287 successes, including 200 arrests. We measure success through the recovery and/or seizure of stolen or illegal items, as well as arrests and charges being laid. Therefore, of the number of successes highlighted above, Crime Stop assisted in the seizure of 107 illegal firearms and 3,164 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, we have assisted in the seizure and destruction of $70,405,303 worth of narcotics and recovered approximately $20,516,955 worth of stolen property.

Jamaicans must come to understand that Crime Stop cannot publicly take credit for successes that are otherwise featured in the media due the risk of compromising our sources. Nevertheless, we will make it our point of duty to give the public a more frequent update of our progress in mitigating the country's crime problem.

We must use this opportunity to continue our appeal to each citizen to take back control of our country. If you know something about a criminal or violent act committed, please call 311 and share your information anonymously. We do not wish to know your identity. Citizens are also able to share information anonymously through www.311tips.com. This avenue allows citizens to use their mobile devices without leaving a trace on their phone once the browser is closed. Help us in our plight to fight crime because, as our slogan notes, 'Solving Crime Pays!'

Cherise Bruce-Douglas

Manager

Crime Stop Jamaica

jacrimestop@psoj.org