Cross Roads traffic mess
Dear Editor,
When will the authorities do something about the traffic congestion heading into Cross Roads? This is a regular occurrence, but whenever any big holiday comes around the traffic becomes particularly unbearable.
Eureka Crescent is one-way leading to Half-Way-Tree Road, and two-way leading to Old Hope Road. Why can't Eureka Crescent be two-way all the way? That way vehicle travelling towards Old Hope Road, instead of having to go all the way down into Cross Roads, and then back up Old Hope Road, they could turn left at the stop light by Eureka and Half-Way-Tree Road and be on their way.
I believe this would immensely alleviate the traffic heading into Cross Roads on a daily basis. Can someone look into this please?
E C
St Andrew
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy