Cross Roads traffic mess

Dear Editor,

When will the authorities do something about the traffic congestion heading into Cross Roads? This is a regular occurrence, but whenever any big holiday comes around the traffic becomes particularly unbearable.

Eureka Crescent is one-way leading to Half-Way-Tree Road, and two-way leading to Old Hope Road. Why can't Eureka Crescent be two-way all the way? That way vehicle travelling towards Old Hope Road, instead of having to go all the way down into Cross Roads, and then back up Old Hope Road, they could turn left at the stop light by Eureka and Half-Way-Tree Road and be on their way.

I believe this would immensely alleviate the traffic heading into Cross Roads on a daily basis. Can someone look into this please?

E C

St Andrew