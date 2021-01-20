Cuba is no threat; Trump is

Dear Editor,

The Jamaica Peace Council (JPC) strongly condemns the baseless and misguided decision of the US Government in placing Cuba, for a second time, on its list of countries that are sponsors of international terrorism.

The JPC believes that Cuba's peaceful and dignified role in international affairs does not in any way warrant it being placed on any list of nations that sponsor international terrorism. On the contrary, Cuba exports solidarity with the peoples of the world by fighting diseases like Ebola and COVID-19; issuing scholarships for the education of doctors, teachers, engineers, and other technically trained personnel; and helping to defeat apartheid and terrorism in Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, and South Africa.

We in the JPC note with serious concern the mindset of President Donald Trump, who is considered by most in the US Congress to be a “present threat” to democracy and stability in the US in the wake of his incitement of the terror attack against the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

As a peace organisation, we believe that President Trump is a clear and present threat to world peace, stability, and particularly sovereign nations like Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Iran, which are asserting their right to self-determination.

We believe that President Trump's recent action in placing Cuba on the list of countries that the US considers to be sponsors of terrorism is an act of provocation and further economic sabotage against Cuba's sovereign and peaceful development.

The JPC, therefore, calls on the incoming Biden-Harris Administration to not only review and remove Cuba from the list of sponsors of global terrorism, but also to end the criminal US blockade against Cuba and to normalise relations between the two sovereign neighbours.

Yes, to world peace️. No to international bullying of nations!

Jamaica Peace Council

jamaicapeacecouncil@gmail.com