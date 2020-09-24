D K Duncan — man of the people

Dear Editor,

With the passing of Dr Donald Keith “D K” Duncan Jamaica has been left bereft of one of her prolific sons. Moreover, the world has lost a true giant.

Duncan will be missed, and not just by his priceless loved ones to whom condolence and prayerful thoughts are being extended at this time. Equally, he will be remembered for the varied roles he played, beyond his profession as dental surgeon and even politician. In some minds he will remain a vanguard for the downtrodden; a soldier for social justice and equality; a man of the people!

Hence:

The 'virus' did not win!

Though time has closed the good man's eyes

He continues to live, not just as essential soul;

But through the lives of all the people who were

closest to him!

He signed off at four scores.

Throughout his journey he brought light

To every aspect of his being

Until time beckoned to night.

Many hearts within this sphere will, undoubtedly, feel despair.

Later, they should derive solace

From knowing that some things are better

Because a certain man resided here.

He did bat and bowl decisively.

He was steadfast in his beliefs.

He worked with zeal and focus.

Now, his 'canvas' mirrors sleep.

Call him radical, passionate, self-assured, larger-than-life, and more!

He helped to lift the minds of some from the stagnant floor.

Strident man! Conscious man! Selfless man!

He served well and has moved on,

Outside of the sounds of trumpets;

Into the Great Beyond!

Disfruta en la eternidad, hermano!

Bask in eternity, brother!

Erica Brown Marriott

c/o: piapam2014 @gmail.com