Dancehall's influence

Dear Editor,

The influence of dancehall music on teenagers has impacted their minds negatively. This contributes heavily to crime and violence, sexual behaviours, and causes a drastic increase in drug use among youth.

I, myself, have been scorned for listening to “sick music”, as some tend to describe it. Most ask: “How do you understand what is being said by those crazy people?”

Dancehall music in today's society exposes young minds to violence. This influences the youngsters to behave violently and it seems acceptable in their minds.

The glorification of sexual immorality is also a popular topic of dancehall music. The promotion of promiscuous behaviour and sexual acts are a common fixture in the genre, and the lyrical content tends to influence the young listeners. Songs like Mavado's Neva Believe Yuh and Vybz Kartel's Dumper Truck accompany lewd images of how women, in particular, and men should behave. Women are also degraded in these songs, referring to them as “gyal” in a demeaning and derogatory manner.

Is this what we want our teens to be emulating? “Backing it up” on each other to loud music in public displaying sexual acts? Artistes fail to take responsibility for their strong influence on the nation's youth.

I implore parents to play your role and educate your children. Monitor their behaviour and ensure that they maintain a level of respect for themselves and towards others. There is a need for parents to control what their children listen, and broadcasters should also regulate what they air to protect the society from absorbing behaviour that is not of good morals or values.

Britanya Bonner

Tarrant High School student

bonnerbritanya15@gmail.com