Dancehall's influence
Dear Editor,
The influence of dancehall music on teenagers has impacted their minds negatively. This contributes heavily to crime and violence, sexual behaviours, and causes a drastic increase in drug use among youth.
I, myself, have been scorned for listening to “sick music”, as some tend to describe it. Most ask: “How do you understand what is being said by those crazy people?”
Dancehall music in today's society exposes young minds to violence. This influences the youngsters to behave violently and it seems acceptable in their minds.
The glorification of sexual immorality is also a popular topic of dancehall music. The promotion of promiscuous behaviour and sexual acts are a common fixture in the genre, and the lyrical content tends to influence the young listeners. Songs like Mavado's Neva Believe Yuh and Vybz Kartel's Dumper Truck accompany lewd images of how women, in particular, and men should behave. Women are also degraded in these songs, referring to them as “gyal” in a demeaning and derogatory manner.
Is this what we want our teens to be emulating? “Backing it up” on each other to loud music in public displaying sexual acts? Artistes fail to take responsibility for their strong influence on the nation's youth.
I implore parents to play your role and educate your children. Monitor their behaviour and ensure that they maintain a level of respect for themselves and towards others. There is a need for parents to control what their children listen, and broadcasters should also regulate what they air to protect the society from absorbing behaviour that is not of good morals or values.
Britanya Bonner
Tarrant High School student
bonnerbritanya15@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy