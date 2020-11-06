Dear Editor,

There has been a very dark side to the modern US Republican Party and its leaders which many people are not aware of or have chosen to ignore.

1) In the 1950s, in his self-righteous and zealous pursuit of “ enemies within”, that is American communists, Senator Joseph R McCarthy, in his Senate witch-hunt hearings, was allowed to destroy many lives before he was eventually reined in by President Dwight D Eisenhower.

2) In August 1974 President Richard M Nixon resigned on the cusp of being impeached in the heat of the Watergate scandals.

3) In 2003 President George W Bush, ignoring the advice of the weapons inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), invaded Iraq with a “Coalition of the Willing”. I recall the Bush Administration's detailed supporting presentation to the UN Security Council. The IAEA inspectors were proven right. Iraq had no weapons of mass destruction.

4) Today, the Republican Party has given the USA and the world President Donald J Trump. We have witnessed his presidency, on the dark side, since January 2017.

This party, its members, and many ardent supporters need to be called to account in the interest of the USA and the world.

Very concerned Jamaican