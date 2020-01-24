Dead End Beach should be renamed The Blues Busters Beach

Dear Editor,

Tourists flock to our lovely island with our wonderful beaches and, make no mistake, these are often intelligent people with discerning minds and influence.

Dead End Beach in Montego Bay came by that informal nickname because of the abrupt termination of the roadway. The name Dead End, at first, to new ears, can suggest something uninspiring, desolate, and possibly ominous.

The fact, however, is that Dead End Beach is beautiful and has lovely bars and grills right there. That informal name does not do it justice, and does not fit a prime tourism destination such as Montego Bay.

Certainly, the name is not marketing-friendly.

It is hereby proposed that Dead End Beach be renamed The Blues Busters Beach, partly in recognition of Montego Bay's dearly departed outstanding singing duo who toured with Sam Cooke and, additionally, to gain a smarter, more pleasant, marketing-friendly name for that beautiful beach mecca in Montego Bay.

The Blues Busters was a vocal duo from Montego Bay, formed in 1960, comprising Philip James and Lloyd Campbell. The duo were successful from the outset and got their big break when asked to tour with Sam Cooke in March 1961. Later, they emulated the soulful harmonies of Cooke's performances when they performed at the 1964 New York World Fair. The Blues Busters were the most consistently popular Jamaican male duo of the 1960s. James eventually died from asthma at age 47 in 1989 and Campbell from a heart attack at age 50 in 1992. The duo are buried at the Pye River Cemetery in Montego Bay, the city of their births that they never forgot.

The idyllic beach location with the name Blues Busters will imply an oasis of total relaxation where every problem evaporates.

Having worked in the banking rat race in the City of London for 25 years, rising to senior positions, I know that Montego Bay will be far more appealing to vacationers worldwide after they hear positively from the media or from friends waxing lyrically about The Blues Busters Beach.

This motion carries no complications, as it is not a renaming of a beach but, actually, will be its first official naming. There will be a feel-good factor to this exercise, as I expect it will be supported by all Montegonians, whether through appreciation of musical history or by those welcoming a more discerning name or by nearby hoteliers, who will welcome (and benefit) from the more marketing-friendly named adjacent beach.

This is a low-cost, market-minded recommendation that will improve perceptions of Montego Bay's tourism product forever.

First-time official naming of the beach can be mentioned in the media, in tandem with a beach clean-up and erection of suitable signage. This could then be quickly followed up by official blessing and opening of The Blues Busters Beach.

Barry Morgan

