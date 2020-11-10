Deal with the education concerns

Dear Editor,

The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) continues to give attention to efforts to remain relevant, redemptive and resourceful in its responses to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Against this background, we note with keen interest the present challenges which confront the education sector and have taken note of the inequities which the present pandemic has presented and exposed. These include inadequacies and disparities in the availability and provision of appropriate hardware devices and software programmes, inadequate Internet access, the need for upgrading of skills of school personnel, and the continuing need for adequate nutrition, among other concerns. These circumstances all impinge on concerns for justice, which, left unattended, will perpetuate inequity and lead to untenable delays in the pursuit of the national outcome of “quality education” encapsulated in National Goal # 1 of our Vision 2030 National Development Plan.

We believe that these concerns ought to be urgently addressed, particularly in the interest and support of those who are vulnerable and disadvantaged. This is in keeping with our mandate to care for our neighbours (Luke 10:25-37).

In this regard we urge the Government and all other stakeholders in the education sector to:

• ensure access to an appropriate electronic device at home for every child;

• secure access for the entire population to a robust information communication technology (ICT) framework in which access to reliable Internet connectivity is assured;

• fast-track software provision to early childhood, primary, and secondary school administrators with urgent provision of requisite training for teachers;

• upgrade the skills level of computer lab personnel across the system, with advanced level skills delivered possibly through school clusters;

• place increased emphasis on the nutritional needs of especially the disadvantaged children who are not on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) — complementary food distribution efforts could be made through churches working in their communities;

• explore and facilitate collaborations with other sectors and stakeholders, civic organisations, and the private sector to offer alternative formats to the delivery of educational services and content to our children, since online learning is only one of the options which can be utilised in the present context; and

• examine the challenges which the privately owned preparatory schools presently face.

The JCC reiterates its commitment to participating in and contributing to relevant and meaningful responses to the challenges which the COVID-19 has caused. We therefore stand ready to provide leadership and support to the initiatives which are meant to address the challenges which the nation in general, and the education sector in particular, now face.

Rev Newton G A Dixon

President

Jamaica Council of Churches

presidentatjcc@gmail.com