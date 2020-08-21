Dealing with vote-buying
Dear Editor,
In light of allegations of vote-buying being peddled around, I write to discuss the danger of such patron-client political practice (prebendalism). Vote-buying is a corrupt practice which can lead to further corrupt practices, in that if politicians spend money in soliciting votes from people when they gain political power the tendency is for them to make back the funds used in electioneering. This might involve embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds. As a result, economic and social development is hindered. Ostensibly, prebendalism is a bane of good governance.
Furthermore, vote-buying and other forms of neopatrimonialism may lower a country's rating in the eyes of Transparency International. If a country is viewed as corrupt, she may be unable to attract foreign investors.
It is quite heart-warming to know that Jamaica, as a mature and robust democracy, has an institutional framework/tools to deal with allegations of vote-buying and other manifestations of prebendalism/neopatrimonialism. Such tools are the Office of the Political Ombudsman and National Integrity Action. These alone cannot strengthen Jamaica's democracy. The people/electorate have an important role to play.
In this season of campaign, let us remember that the Bible says, “Righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people.”
Pastor Ugochukwu Wilson Durueke
udurueke@yahoo.com
