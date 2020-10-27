Deandra Dottin is a superb batswoman
Dear Editor,
The West Indies has another Christopher Gayle in the form of a female. Her name is Deandra Dottin, a right-handed batswoman and right-arm fast bowler on the West Indies women's cricket team.
Like Gayle, this young Barbadian cricketer seems to be gifted and talented in hitting sixes all over the ground. She is indeed a power hitter, and a fast scorer too. When Dottin gets going, she can be very dangerous, and she is capable of destroying her opponents single-handedly by piling up runs for the Windies, and putting them in a good position, as she has already sometimes done.
The West Indies have two batting stars: Captain Stefanie Taylor and the hard-hitting Deandra Dottin. When these two are in form it can spell trouble for their rivals. They are exciting players.
Saying that, I am not leaving out the rest of players, because they all are doing their part too.
There is no doubt, however, that Dottin is a dangerous batswoman and a beauty to watch. I watched her bat at Sabina Park some years ago, against the New Zealand women, and I have put her down in my book as another batting hero for the West Indies.
I am expecting great things from her in the upcoming matches.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
