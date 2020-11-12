Dear Editor,

Two church leaders could be heard on radio recently explaining their preferences in relation to the contenders in United States presidential race. It came out that one of the US leaders was favoured because, despite his continued propensity for a plethora of flagrant social and biblically denounced evils, he scored big time because he is seen to be against floodgates of abortion and gay marriages.

For the other American leader, it came out that he was fully pro-abortion, and given to gay matrimony, while at the same time staying clear of the other social ills which appear to beleaguer his challenger.

Assuming that these US leaders are not both evenly balanced with their penchant for evil, then the fact remains that there can be no telling which new evil either will be contrived and added to their menus.

All church leaders must therefore understand that to the extent that neither of the two American aspirant leaders are “born again” as per the Holy Bible's definition, then obviously either can trespass into new areas of evil.

It must be appreciated that it's just simply unwise for any of us to predict the next move of these men.

Therefore, since church leaders are often hailed as decision-shapers, their reputations would remain in better standing should they not publicly disclose their choices in circumstances where neither track record nor noble pledges for the future is guaranteed to mean anything when dealing with flawed mortal men.

Derrick D Simon

Camp David, Golden Spring

St Andrew

derrickdsimon@yahoo.com