Decision-shapers?
Dear Editor,
Two church leaders could be heard on radio recently explaining their preferences in relation to the contenders in United States presidential race. It came out that one of the US leaders was favoured because, despite his continued propensity for a plethora of flagrant social and biblically denounced evils, he scored big time because he is seen to be against floodgates of abortion and gay marriages.
For the other American leader, it came out that he was fully pro-abortion, and given to gay matrimony, while at the same time staying clear of the other social ills which appear to beleaguer his challenger.
Assuming that these US leaders are not both evenly balanced with their penchant for evil, then the fact remains that there can be no telling which new evil either will be contrived and added to their menus.
All church leaders must therefore understand that to the extent that neither of the two American aspirant leaders are “born again” as per the Holy Bible's definition, then obviously either can trespass into new areas of evil.
It must be appreciated that it's just simply unwise for any of us to predict the next move of these men.
Therefore, since church leaders are often hailed as decision-shapers, their reputations would remain in better standing should they not publicly disclose their choices in circumstances where neither track record nor noble pledges for the future is guaranteed to mean anything when dealing with flawed mortal men.
Derrick D Simon
Camp David, Golden Spring
St Andrew
derrickdsimon@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy