Denis Goldson was a gentle giant

Dear Editor,

I am deeply saddened at the passing of one of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica's (ICAJ) founding members, Denis Goldson.

He has left an indelible mark on the accounting profession dating back to pre-Independence. The status and public recognition of the profession are legacies of his service and commitment.

Denis Goldson was one of Jamaica's representatives on the inter-government working party for the creation of the Customs Union of the Federal Government of the West Indies from 1955 to 1958.

A former managing partner at Paul Goldson and Company, one of Jamaica's oldest indigenous accounting firms, he served as secretary of the committee which drafted the constitution of the ICAJ and became a founding member in 1965.

He served as council member of ICAJ and was a member of the institute's Taxation and Investigation Committees. In 2005, to mark its 40th anniversary celebrations, he received a special award from the ICAJ in recognition of his pivotal role in the establishment of the institute and for his significant contribution to the accountancy profession in Jamaica. He was also awarded the institute's most prestigious honour, the ICAJ Distinguished Member Award in 2012.

Goldson earned a master's degree in public administration from Syracuse University in New York and served as an external examiner in a auditing for the bachelor of science in accounting at The University of the West Indies, Mona.

He had a varied career in both the public and private sector, which provided him with a wealth of experience to be nominated to serve on many boards. His appointments included a tenure at the treasury, Government of Jamaica, from 1945 to 1949, the Ministry of Finance from 1949 to 1954, and the Jamaica Industrial Development Corporation from 1954 to 1961, where he was assistant secretary and later assistant financial controller. He also managed the liquidation of the 26 sugar workers co-operatives across the regions of Frome, Monymusk, and Bernard Lodge.

His other accomplishments included providing accounting and auditing expertise to organisations such as the Anglican Diocese of Jamaica and Cayman Islands, the Anglican Diocesan Financial Board, and St Michael's and All Angels Anglican Church, where he also served as treasurer for over 10 years. He was lauded for his community service by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, which named him a Paul Harris Fellow, one of the highest awards presented to Rotarians in appreciation of tangible and significant contribution to the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world.

ICAJ member Patrick Chin, for his part, said, “We've lost a gentle giant who contributed greatly to establishing and building our profession as one of the most respected in Jamaica.”

The ICAJ extends heartfelt condolence to our colleague's daughter Lisa Cousins, other family members and friends.

May the legacies and memories of Denis Goldson live on in our hearts and minds.

Sixto Coy

President

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica

Kingston 10