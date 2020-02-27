Devon House night noise nuisance

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to Devon House Heritage Trust's board of management:

I write to ask your cooperation regarding the disturbance caused by the collection of trash from Devon House.

The manner, method, and time of the collection causes great disturbance.

The pick-up location at the King's Way exit gate of the property between the hours of 10:00 pm to near 4:00 am is most disturbing.

When the truck arrives it appears the driver must blow the horn, sometimes for long periods, in order to gain access. Then the grinding sound takes place for a while then the truck leaves.

This is most inconsiderate for residents in the area, and disturbing to our sleep.

The Andrews Memorial Hospital with the very sick and newly born is also given no consideration.

As good neighbours, we would also appreciate that the loud form of entertainment be eliminated. Even after the letter to the editor in the Jamaica Observer on 'The sick and dying at Andrews Hospital' it did not make an impact.

Devon House's management must again be reminded that they are operating within a silent zone and should take these matters seriously and address them.

This is 2020, let us all contribute to protecting the environment and avoid noise pollution.

Fed up with Devon House