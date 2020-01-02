Dialogue at midnight
Dear Editor,
Halt! Who goes there?
I dare not stop, I am the spirit of the new year Coming in to bring good cheer.
I too must be on the move, I am the spirit of the old year.
Time marches on, I do declare,
You are lucky to have caught me here.
Your bag I see is soiled and badly torn,
But surprisingly packed, although so worn.
I do not wish to be unkind, But wonder if you have left anything behind.
It's filled with things that have passed and gone, And sadly, too, some that have been left undone.
They represent disappointments, failed promises, an unrequited love, Plus triumphs, successes, and lots of blessing from above.
They are relics of the recent past
Which I'll shortly unload and be free at last.
My bag is new, but fully loaded too.
It contains hopes, dreams, and challenges anew Along with expectations for satisfactions galore, Suggestions for health, wealth, prosperity and more.
It's packed with things that have oft eluded humankind, Like justice, fair play, tolerance, love, and general peace of mind.
I hope though that before long the bag will get much lighter As needs and wishes are satisfied and the world becomes a place much brighter.
Fare thee well, I go in peace to take a well-earned rest, And kindly wish that you triumph in your worthy quest.
Ronald R Fagan
ronniefagan@gmail.com
