Diaspora ignored... again

Dear Editor,

Here we go again where successive Jamaica governments speak out of two sides of their mouths.

We just completed the 2019 Diaspora Conference, and now we see that the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries will be hosting a Jamaican 'Employees Engagement' training conference with the well-paid keynote professional coach Alan Stein Jr, scheduled for October 16-17 later this year.

I have nothing against Stein Jr, who is from the USA and has a good track record of motivating professional athletes, but I know there are many motivational and 'Employee Engagement' and leadership training professionals in the Jamaican Diaspora who will also be able to “relate and inspire” our fellow Jamaican employees. At least, I think so. Maybe, I am wrong.

Are we in the Jamaican Diaspora missing something here? Did the ministry reach out to the Diaspora for someone in our community in Canada, USA or the UK?

Now you understand why the Diaspora sometimes gets alienated and lacks the level of interest that is needed to fully realise the Diaspora's potential.

We would love to know the ministry's and Government's position on this matter.

I have utmost confidence in the leadership training and motivational capabilities of our Jamaican professionals.

Lennox Parkins

Toronto, Canada

allan_parks@yahoo.com