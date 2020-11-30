Diego Maradona was an icon

Dear Editor,

I wish to pay tribute to Diego Maradona who died this week at 60 from a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

Maradona was a soccer icon and was great on and off the field. It is said that he was so beloved that he could have gone to any club around the world and everyone would have wanted to meet and take a picture with him.

He was a controversial figure who made enemies dating back to the 'hand of God' goal in the 1986 World Cup, and also because he had a tendency to speak his mind.

To his credit, he was able to mend a lot of fences with people who hated him and once said that his main goal in life was to make friends with his enemies.

What I admire most about him is that, although he was born in poor circumstances, he never forgot his roots, and even after he became famous he went back to live in the same house in which he was raised in a poor neighbourhood in Buenos Aires.

Now he is a legend.

Condolence to his family and all those he left behind.

Victor A Dixon

Boynton Beach, Florida, USA

victoradixon@yahoo.com