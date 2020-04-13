Differing views on hydroxychloroquine
Dear Editor,
I find it necessary to respond to Glenn Tucker's article 'Belief kills and belief cures'.
In his article he tells us that US President Donald Trump and others are erroneous, or deliberately lying, in encouraging doctors to prescribe the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for people suffering from COVID-19.
He seems to be focused on those who, because of their reactive dislike of Trump, go out of their way to find reasons to criticise him.
Tucker needs to read more widely to give a balanced view of opinions on the effectiveness of the abovementioned drug. In his article he cites the fact that this drug has been widely used to help people with lupus, and that they are being hindered by the recent use of it to help novel coronavirus patients. But he focuses on Trump's detractors, and what they have to say, but ignores the many patients and doctors who have used it, and the fact that patients swear by its effectiveness.
In trying to argue against the drug's ability to cure COVID-19 he goes into a discussion that the coronavirus is not a disease, but a virus, and that therefore a malaria drug could not be able to destroy a virus. I would recommend that he check this argument with trained doctors — as like him, I am not a medical doctor.
I would like to give him links to various articles that give a completely opposite view of the effectiveness of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine: https://www.westernjournal.com/media-fearmongering-antimalarial-drug-doctors-use-treat-thousands-new-yorkers/?ff_source=push&ff_medium=conservativetribune&ff_campa; or https://www.westernjournal.com/michigan-gov-threatened-docs-used-promising-covid-19-drug-now-begging-trump/?ff_source=push&ff_medium=westernjournalism&ff_campaign=pushtraffic&ff_content=2020-04-09; also https://www.westernjournal.com/dem-lawmaker-covid-trump-pushing-hydroxychloroquine-savid-lifr/?utm_source=push$utm_medium=conservativetri...; and https://www.westernjournal.com/medical-expert-sees-beginning-end-coronavirus-fight-new-treatment-results/?source=push&ff_medium=conservativ...
I trust that Tucker will read each of these articles and then write an update to his poorly informed views on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. It may result in changed minds and the use of this drug in Jamaica to save many lives.
Lloyd A Cooke
lcookemia@gmail.com
