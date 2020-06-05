Dignity, human rights due to everyone

Dear Editor,

The Jamaica Psychiatric Association notes with grave concerns the revelation made by Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) of 81- year-old Noel Chambers, who reportedly died in prison after 40 years of incarceration without trial. The association expresses its profound condolence to the family and friends of the deceased.

It also acknowledges the plight of another 146 people with mental illness who are being held without trial based on the INDECOM report.

The unjustified incarceration of an individual is a violation of the fundamental human rights which are safeguarded under several treaties, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability which, interestingly, Jamaica was the first country to have signed.

The association would further like to highlight the situation of Ivan Barrows, who was lost in the prison system for 31 years without trial, and who was released in 2001 and subsequently awarded damages of $9 million for unjustified 28 years of incarceration.

The Jamaica Psychiatric Association is calling on the relevant authorities, including the Department of Correctional Services and the Ministry of Justice, to conduct an immediate review of Chambers' circumstances in prison and the 146 cases mentioned to ensure that their human rights are safeguarded and to reduce any liability on the part of the State.

The association is also requesting a review of protocols for the provision of timely and appropriate psychiatric care for any such individuals. We further note that the approved amendments (2007) to the Criminal Justice Administration Act and the Legal Aid Act, making special provisions for the treatment of those suffering from mental disorders who come in conflict with the law, have not been implemented.

An unjustified incarceration has major human rights implications as individuals may choose to take the matter before the local courts or to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights or to the Inter-American Courts of Human Rights.

The Jamaica Psychiatric Association is advocating for individuals living with mental illnesses to be given the same human rights as others and be treated with dignity without stigmatisation.

Because of the neglect over the many years by successive governments, this issue must now be given a high priority by the ministries of health and wellness, national security, and justice. We are not attributing the problem to any single ministry, but we are requesting that these ministries work collaboratively to solve this long-standing problem.

Dr Earl Wright

President

Jamaica Psychiatric Association