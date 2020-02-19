Disappointing PNP hypocrisy
Dear Editor,
I was appalled and saddened to witness one of the ugliest examples of hypocrisy and discrimination by political representatives in Jamaica.
In the year 2020 the PNP, which for some time has called itself “progressive”, had some of its senior members publicly impute and repeat homophobic references in an attempt to denigrate a political opponent in the presence of the party hierarchy.
It is impossible to understand how a party that brands itself as progressive could have multiple senior members spew such hateful discriminatory rhetoric on a political platform. The only rational explanation is the deep flaw of institutional hypocrisy. They do not really believe what they project.
All of Jamaica is utterly disappointed. We have many social problems in this country. Among these problems are high levels of social hostility, emotive violence, irrational intolerance, and toxic masculinity. It is therefore horrific and unforgivable that those who market themselves as leaders, and worse as progressive leaders, would seek to gain political advantage by exploiting Jamaica's grave social challenges.
The People's National Party should understand that discrimination is not only antithetical to progressive values, it is also a violation of Jamaica's political code of conduct, and most importantly an infringement of the constitutional protection offered by the Charter of Rights.
I note that the PNP issued a statement of apology.
There is a famous quote by the English critic William Hazlit, “The only vice that cannot be forgiven is hypocrisy, as the repentance of a hypocrite is hypocrisy in itself.”
Nigel Clarke
Member of Parliament
St Andrew North-Western
nigelandrewclarke@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy