Disappointing PNP hypocrisy

Dear Editor,

I was appalled and saddened to witness one of the ugliest examples of hypocrisy and discrimination by political representatives in Jamaica.

In the year 2020 the PNP, which for some time has called itself “progressive”, had some of its senior members publicly impute and repeat homophobic references in an attempt to denigrate a political opponent in the presence of the party hierarchy.

It is impossible to understand how a party that brands itself as progressive could have multiple senior members spew such hateful discriminatory rhetoric on a political platform. The only rational explanation is the deep flaw of institutional hypocrisy. They do not really believe what they project.

All of Jamaica is utterly disappointed. We have many social problems in this country. Among these problems are high levels of social hostility, emotive violence, irrational intolerance, and toxic masculinity. It is therefore horrific and unforgivable that those who market themselves as leaders, and worse as progressive leaders, would seek to gain political advantage by exploiting Jamaica's grave social challenges.

The People's National Party should understand that discrimination is not only antithetical to progressive values, it is also a violation of Jamaica's political code of conduct, and most importantly an infringement of the constitutional protection offered by the Charter of Rights.

I note that the PNP issued a statement of apology.

There is a famous quote by the English critic William Hazlit, “The only vice that cannot be forgiven is hypocrisy, as the repentance of a hypocrite is hypocrisy in itself.”

Nigel Clarke

Member of Parliament

St Andrew North-Western

nigelandrewclarke@gmail.com