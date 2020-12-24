Discriminated at home
Dear Editor,
It seems to me that a large part of public policy is geared towards tourism and foreigners.
I was born in Jamaica, just seven miles outside of Montego Bay, where I attended one of Jamaica's best high schools.
I worked and saved barely enough to enter university in Washington, DC.
I have returned to Jamaica every year, except for three years, the last being because of COVID-19.
During my student years as well as my resident years I have sent money to Jamaica in small amounts. I am far from being rich.
Now I feel that I am being discriminated against. Why? Because the immigration officer in Montego Bay stamped,”Not permitted to work” in my Jamaican passport.
Will this practice continue under the proposed new regime? I have no need nor the time to seek employment in Jamaica. However, what if I needed to, or simply wanted to fulfil a need in the society?
This makes one feel like an unwanted stepchild.
Louis Alexander Hemans
Hyattsville, Maryland, USA
lahemans@aol.com
