Do Bunting and Phillips have a deal?

Dear Editor,

It's widely known Peter Bunting wants to lead the People's National Party (PNP) and Jamaica as prime minister. After all, he only narrowly lost to Peter Phillips months ago.

After that acrimonious and bitter campaign, the Rise United campaigners were basically exiled by OnePNP. Now, in trying to have a united front going into the polls, the 'Risers' were 'drawn in' to the PNP. They all pledge to make the PNP win.

But here is where the tyre meets the road.

What incentive does Bunting have to see Peter Phillips as prime minister if by some act he actually wins the next polls?

Now Bunting could find himself waiting many years to have a shot at becoming leader of the PNP and prime minister of Jamaica, until Phillips decides to quit or loses to the JLP. And, even then, he would face problems, because others in the party have leadership ambitions. And these individuals may well be much younger. So, even if he makes a challenge then, he could very well lose.

With all of that in mind, why on Earth would he risk never becoming party leader by wholeheartedly supporting Peter Phillips's bid to become prime minister?

The only thing I could think up is perhaps he and Phillips had a secret deal. The terms could be that if Phillips wins the next election he goes in two years and turns over the party to Bunting.

Is there such honour among politicians?

But be that as it may, they both have a huge problem to overcome: He is called the Honourable Brogad. Others just know him as Andrew Holness.

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com