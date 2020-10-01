Do your own research, Jofra

Dear Editor,

Jofra Archer is a black English professional cricketer. He was born in Barbados in 1995 but migrated to England in 2015. Because of a recent change in eligibility rules of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) he was deemed eligible to represent England in 2019, and was a part of their winning cricket World Cup squad in that same year.

Earlier this year he represented his adopted country against the touring West Indies cricket team and subsequently also against those from Pakistan and Australia.

During the series against the West Indies it had been decided that both teams would acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement by 'taking a knee' prior to games. This, however, was dispensed with in both of the subsequent series involving England and the other two touring teams, a decision which was criticised by the legendary Michael Holding, and also one which was acknowledged as being an oversight by the manager of the Australian team, Justin Langer.

Jofra saw it fit, however, to criticise Holding, and advised him that “he should do some research” before giving his opinion, as he was not aware of “stuff running in the background” regarding steps being taken by the ECB to counter racial discrimination. This response, in my opinion, could only have emanated from the mouth of an impudent brat.

I wish to inform young Jofra that Holding was a legend before the time of his conception and has suffered racial abuse from the time he began to ply his trade in foreign lands.

I wish to inform him that Holding has sacrificed much so that youngsters like him can enjoy the life they now enjoy.

I also wish to inform him that he will never ever know how much it meant to West Indians in England when their countrymen prevailed at hallowed cricket grounds such as Lords.

I wish to inform him that victories by our heroes in his country were often the reason our black brothers were able to hold their heads high at work on the days following these victories.

Finally, I wish to advise him that he do some research, and then do the honourable thing and apologise to Holding.

John Royes

jcroyes@gmail.com