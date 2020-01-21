Domestic abuse stems from 'property syndrome'

Dear Editor,

The alarming issue of domestic abuse is far more deep-seated than meets the eye. The root cause is some of our Jamaican men suffer from ''property syndrome''. There are men who are of the firm belief that once they have 'invested' in their partners/spouses, and if their partner should want to move on for whatever reason it can't happen, as they should have a lifelong claim on them.

The current sweep of murder-suicides that has been occurring in our country highlights this phenomenon. Relationships are never meant to be sources of bondage. Ideally, relationships should be vessels of strength, support and stability, where both parties create a union becoming more wholesome and balanced individuals. If, therefore, it becomes dysfunctional, then inner strength and professional help, if required, must be drawn upon to step away from toxic situations without causing devastating consequences.

Additionally, men and women alike must be extremely responsible when seeking partners. It should not be a case of superficiality and financial gain taking precedence. If these are solely the motivating factors when making a choice then there is a tenfold increased risk of the union ending prematurely and/or negative outcomes occurring.

There is, indeed, an increasing number of women in our society today who feel they can use their bodies to inveigle men to provide financial support to satisfy their wants and needs. No one enjoys the idea of being slighted or misled; therefore, take heed and make decisions stemming from honest intentions.

Too many of us are caught up in the instant gratification culture. Some no longer believe in working tirelessly and taking the necessary steps towards achieving our goals, but merely to strategically seek out partners who they believe can provide a better quality of life. But at what expense?

Personally, there are some goals and assets I believe one should always aim to accomplish by one's own steam. Being solely dependent on a partner to meet your every need is a recipe for utter disaster. Both parties must strive to be independent in their own right, and see themselves as equals to each other. This will definitely limit the stress and confusion on both parties if the relationship is not afflicted by the property syndrome, but is built on a solid, durable foundation from inception, ultimately resulting in far less instances of these life-ending tragedies.

Tara Henry

henry.tara42@gmail.com