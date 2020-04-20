Don't blame Alorica's management

Dear Editor,

I object to recent reports suggesting the Government and the management of business process outsourcing (BPO) firms are solely to be blamed for the spike in COVID-19 cases locally.

As an employee in the sector, I've seen the implementation of social distancing guidelines which are wilfully breached by fellow employees — similarly to the breaches of government guidelines we see daily.

We, the people, are the weakest link in the fight against this pandemic.

If we do not adhere to the prescribed social distancing guidelines and sanitation measures, the Alorica situation is merely a precursor to what is to come.

BPO employee