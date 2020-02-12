Don't block 5G

Dear Editor,

I have been watching with great enthusiasm the recent back and forth battle between the US, UK, and Huawei. Huawei has mastered 5G technology and, in its bid to bring 5G connectivity to the world, was being blocked by the US, which attempted to bully the UK into also denying the tech outfit.

Luckily, good sense has prevailed.

The UK has opted to allow Huawei access — a move that I foresee can only spell further growth, development, and technological advances for that country.

Here, in Jamaica, regardless of our geological location and other ties to the US, I hope we will follow suit.

The prime minister's visit to Huawei headquarters in China last year, hopefully, indicates the willingness of this current Government to commit to technology — something I believe could greatly improve the quality of life for all Jamaicans. If 5G becomes an option locally, I hope we take full advantage.