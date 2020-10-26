Don't crucify Buju yet

Dear Editor,

Buju Banton is being crucified for daring to state that wearing a mask is nonsensical. Many of his critics view him as an ignoramus, but the truth is that they are misguided and woefully uninformed.

Several studies have revealed that masks are ineffective at reducing transmission rates for viruses, yet public officials are unwisely instructing people to wear them just to prove that Jamaica is complying with international standards.

Evidently, pontificating is more important to our leaders and intellectuals than forming policy guided by sound data.

On the other hand, the evidence overwhelmingly indicates that lockdowns are useless, though the curfews still persist.

Although politicians claim to love working-class people they seem to be oblivious as to the impact of curfews on small businesses and their employees. Curfews not only limit profits, in the long term they succeed in making labour more expensive. If an establishment is not earning enough to cover expenses, then automatically the entrepreneur will resort to cutting labour costs.

The truth is that the recommendations of bureaucrats are impractical, and it would be best to ignore them and take precautions to protect your own health. COVID-19 is about individual responsibility.

Lipton Matthews

lo_matthews@yahoo.com