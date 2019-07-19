Don't mock calls for divine intervention

Dear Editor,

I read the Jamaica Observer editorial of July 18, 2019, entitled 'The Peter principle…or lack thereof,' with a sense of sadness.

I do not wish to comment on your main argument as to whether Peter Bunting was correct or not in not supporting an extension of the state of public emergency. Rather, in attempting to make your argument, you sought to ridicule Bunting by saying, “For a man who threw up his hands in the air and resigned himself to the fact that only divine intervention can solve our crime problem while he was managing the portfolio under which crime falls — as the former minister of national security — he needs to wheel and come again.”

What you have succeeded in doing is to perpetuate a mocking of that statement since it was first uttered, and knowingly or unknowingly mocked millions of believers who daily pray for divine intervention.

I don't know if Bunting threw up his hands when he made that statement. People who used that statement in a mocking way are obviously not aware of what divine intervention means to believers. Your mocking use of this phrase suggests that when believers ask for divine intervention they are asking for angels from heaven to descend in a ball of fire and cure all their problems.

Divine intervention, which most believers pray for, is clarity of thought, new insights and the removal of clutter which prevents seeing new and different possibilities. If my memory serves me right, Bunting uttered those words while speaking to a congregation in a church. If speaking to believers about what they believe is something to mock, then you are in fact mocking the believers.

Peter-John Gordon

pjmgordon@hotmail.com