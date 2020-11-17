Don't politicise Christmas COVID-19 restrictions

Dear Editor,

I note that a subcommittee of the Cabinet met on Friday to consider the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols at Christmas.

The prime minister himself had earlier hinted at the probability of such a relaxation.

I also note the grave reservations of Chief Medical Officer Jacqueline Bisasor-McKenzie. She is perfectly right.

We have already seen what happened over Emancipendence and our general election. Not only that, but we have seen the increase in the number of cases elsewhere, notably in the United States. Why would we want to go down that road?

The only answer that I can find is politics. The health officials were not elected by the Jamaican electorate and the Government has come under a lot of pressure from key stakeholders.

To state that if the numbers continue to trend downwards we will relax the protocols is simply hogwash. To say that the population is suffering from COVID-29 fatigue, as well.

One key practice in the COVID-19 fight has been physical distancing. Already, even with the protocols in place, illegal parties are being held and other protocols have been treated with disdain.

During this COVID-19 struggle, my mind often goes back to World War II — although I was not around then. There was total lockdown at night. The fact is that we were at war. We are now at war against an invisible enemy.

Mr Prime Minister, you have been elected to lead. My message to you is: Festina lente — Make haste slowly.

Norman W M Thompson

norms74160@gmail.com