Don't politicise Christmas COVID-19 restrictions
Dear Editor,
I note that a subcommittee of the Cabinet met on Friday to consider the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols at Christmas.
The prime minister himself had earlier hinted at the probability of such a relaxation.
I also note the grave reservations of Chief Medical Officer Jacqueline Bisasor-McKenzie. She is perfectly right.
We have already seen what happened over Emancipendence and our general election. Not only that, but we have seen the increase in the number of cases elsewhere, notably in the United States. Why would we want to go down that road?
The only answer that I can find is politics. The health officials were not elected by the Jamaican electorate and the Government has come under a lot of pressure from key stakeholders.
To state that if the numbers continue to trend downwards we will relax the protocols is simply hogwash. To say that the population is suffering from COVID-29 fatigue, as well.
One key practice in the COVID-19 fight has been physical distancing. Already, even with the protocols in place, illegal parties are being held and other protocols have been treated with disdain.
During this COVID-19 struggle, my mind often goes back to World War II — although I was not around then. There was total lockdown at night. The fact is that we were at war. We are now at war against an invisible enemy.
Mr Prime Minister, you have been elected to lead. My message to you is: Festina lente — Make haste slowly.
Norman W M Thompson
norms74160@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy