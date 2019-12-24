Don't ruin the festivities with fatalities!

Dear Editor,

My mother was six months' pregnant with me when she met in a serious vehicular accident. She was travelling to the Coronation Market in Kingston when the bus in which she was a passenger overturned and careened over a precipice-like area. A number of passengers, including my mother and her unborn child, survived. Others, however, were not as fortunate, and so several children were orphaned.

For years, the horror of that fateful Saturday morning remained raw and real for many. My mother, who recently succumbed to an unrelated illness, bore a deep and searing scar on her leg. She had to seek special footwear for comfort, even years after the accident.

Today, I am still terrified of travelling. It was only recently, after much external pressure, that I started driving. In fact, I suspect that some people may say I am actually crawling on the road, as I rarely exceed 60 k/ph, even on a clear highway.

The truth is, I am always vigilant. I look out for motorists and pedestrians whose appearance is sometimes quite sudden, jolting and unsteadying. Taxi and bus operators heighten my fear, and their well-known recklessness has made me extremely cautious. I am constantly aiming to safeguard my life and that of every road user, even the road hogs, who seem unfazed by imminent danger. God help them!

Fellow Jamaicans, we have to drive better on our roads. I am not suggesting that you drive the way I do, but the present condiitions can't continue. Driving slowly certainly does not guarantee an entirely safe commute. However, by driving within the stipulated speed limits, by observing all additional road codes, and by being patient and courteous on the road, you could reduce the regularity and severity of collisions.

There are many countries that have consistently registered remarkably low numbers of traffic crashes and traffic-related deaths. Monaco, for example, has a zero traffic mortality rate for every 100,000 people. Other countries such as Sweden, Micronesia and Kiribati also record fewer than three deaths per 100,000 people every year.

In Jamaica, we have valiantly tried to reduce traffic accidents through sanction implementation. Truly, we ought to be applauded. However, stricter laws with no consistent enforcement of same will invariably yield naught. We have to redouble our efforts, and in so doing, explore preventative measures that are sustainable. Too often we are short-sighted, punitive and reactionary in our response to road tragedies.

Going forward, we must gradually retrofit our roadways. We need lanes, separated by barriers, for cyclists. We also need barrier-defined lanes for those on foot or in wheelchairs, as many of our streets are not pedestrian-friendly.

Additionally, close to our pedestrian crossings, we should construct speed bumps which will force motorists to slow down once they are approaching these areas.

Let us also continue to gather data on traffic crashes and use same to advance road-risk mapping. We can then caution the general public about high-risk routes and use our findings to increase safety detailing on the identified stretches. Such measures should proactively and progressively reduce accidents. They are notably effective in many European countries, as evidenced by the low accident records there.

And, even when all these protection measures are in place, motorists and pedestrians must respect and value our own lives and that of others. Don't ruin the festivities with fatalities! Life too sweet fi go six feet deep!

Shawna Kay Williams-Pinnock

shawna201@gmail.com