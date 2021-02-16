Don't sanction 'contract killing'
Dear Editor,
A case of unbotched murder in the womb is far worse than botched murder, since the former represents murder with consummate ease.
These babies are savagely killed by their complicit mothers who, in most instances, engage a contract killer in the form of a hired foetus murderer.
How can there be such scant regard for bone of your bone and flesh of your flesh without even a memorial or thanksgiving service held in the honour of these slaughtered victims? Are these infants of dishonour?
Will our Government capitulate and give wholesale sanction to callous finality in what is, largely, an emotional or health issue and, in the process, by-pass several plausible solutions along the way.
The Government of Jamaica knows what these plausible solutions are, and if structures had been put in place it would all prove far less costly than what now obtains with the alleged haemorrhaging of the financial resources of the health sector in the name of terminations.
These babies want to live. Who can discount that?
God wants them alive as well, he has said so.
For those in this predicament, ask for help; if not, innocent blood is on your shoulders, and I do not want that for you.
Derrick D Simon
Golden Spring, St Andrew
derrickdsimon@yahoo.com
