Donald Tapia doing a great job!
Dear Editor,
The United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia's top issues in the country seems to be education, the economy, security, and corruption. He's not coming here, like the previous ambassadors under the Barack Obama Administration, trying to force us to support same-sex marriage and all things wrong.
He has shown up Trevor Munroe, who seemed to have been well-protected by the mainstream media. I have a lot of respect for Nationwide Radio CEO Cliff Hughes, but trying to distract the people by saying bad things about the Donald Trump Administration is a very low blow. I've never heard Cliff Hughes and others in the mainstream media question Trevor Munroe, instead they try not to entertain opposing views on him and his organisation. We have to be consistent.
It is unfair to call the Trump-led Administration corrupt because he said that Roger Stone's sentence was too long — which is true, even many reasonable commentators on CNN admitted that the sentence was too long and it was over the sentencing guidelines.
Also, Hughes should know that in America they now have two different justice systems — people aligned to the Democrats are treated way different for the Republicans. I'm not defending Roger Stone's lying, but what about Jim Comey and the people who lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Congress? How can you have confidence in some of the Mueller prosecutors who got it so wrong about Trump colluding with Russia.
I like Ambassador Tapia cautioning us about China. Also, Tapia, the media, and the population get their news from the mainstream media in America, the majority of whom are liberals. So prepare for the insertion of Donald Trump's name just to distract from the main issues.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy