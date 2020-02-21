Donald Tapia doing a great job!

Dear Editor,

The United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia's top issues in the country seems to be education, the economy, security, and corruption. He's not coming here, like the previous ambassadors under the Barack Obama Administration, trying to force us to support same-sex marriage and all things wrong.

He has shown up Trevor Munroe, who seemed to have been well-protected by the mainstream media. I have a lot of respect for Nationwide Radio CEO Cliff Hughes, but trying to distract the people by saying bad things about the Donald Trump Administration is a very low blow. I've never heard Cliff Hughes and others in the mainstream media question Trevor Munroe, instead they try not to entertain opposing views on him and his organisation. We have to be consistent.

It is unfair to call the Trump-led Administration corrupt because he said that Roger Stone's sentence was too long — which is true, even many reasonable commentators on CNN admitted that the sentence was too long and it was over the sentencing guidelines.

Also, Hughes should know that in America they now have two different justice systems — people aligned to the Democrats are treated way different for the Republicans. I'm not defending Roger Stone's lying, but what about Jim Comey and the people who lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Congress? How can you have confidence in some of the Mueller prosecutors who got it so wrong about Trump colluding with Russia.

I like Ambassador Tapia cautioning us about China. Also, Tapia, the media, and the population get their news from the mainstream media in America, the majority of whom are liberals. So prepare for the insertion of Donald Trump's name just to distract from the main issues.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com