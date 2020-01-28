Eerie feeling about that Learner's licence rush

Last week, large numbers of Jamaicans, most of them young people, descended on the tax collection offices trying to beat the deadline after which they would have to take a road code test to get a provisional or learner's driver's licence.

The rush had an eerie feeling about it because, on the surface, it suggested that taking a road code test is a bad thing to be avoided at all cost.

One could understand if it had been a tax increase and they were trying to save themselves some money.

On January 9, 2020, the Tax Administration Department (TAJ) announced that the process to obtain a provisional driver's licence would change after January 25, 2020, based on changes to Section 23 of the Road Traffic Act which was passed in both Houses of Parliament in 2018.

Applications instantly increased, reaching a crescendo last Friday.

TAJ reported that applications jumped from 500 a day to 5,000 on Wednesday, with the Constant Spring, Cross Roads, downtown Kingston, Spanish Town, and Montego Bay offices accounting for the majority of the transactions.

The main change is that persons wishing to obtain the learner's licence to drive and/or operate a motor vehicle, including a motorcycle, would have to first go to any of the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) examination depots to do the multiple-choice road code test.

Where the applicant has passed the road code test, a notation will be made on the form and the information entered into a database shared between the ITA and TAJ. The application form will be returned to the applicant, in a sealed envelope, for him/her to submit it to the tax office of his/her choice for the provisional licence to be processed.

Should an applicant fail the road code test he/she will be advised by the ITA to return on an appointed date to retake the test. Until further notice, resits will be without charge to the applicant.

We must have failed our young people somewhere somehow. Why would they find that process so onerous that it is to be avoided? In any event, had there been no change, they would still have to do the road code test when they eventually applied for a permanent driver's licence.

Unless, of course, they understood, in their huge numbers, that the test could be bypassed, which brings us to the worrisome part. To bypass the test means obtaining a driver's licence by paying some corrupt person at the ITA to circumvent the legal process.

This would come as no surprise because it is well known that corrupt staff members have been selling driver's licences over many years.

Indeed, the TAJ has to be very watchful because these young people seem quite prepared to do what they can to take short cuts.

Importantly, the new changes are meant to help reduce the mayhem and deaths on the roads from people who are ignorant of the road code, some of whom cannot even read and write.

Last year, some 400 people lost their lives in traffic incidents across the island. And there seems to be no letting up this year.

We support the proposal to have would-be drivers learn the road code from day one of their driving lessons. It makes for far more efficient drivers. It is obvious that many drivers have not a single clue about the road code.