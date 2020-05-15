Effects of curfew hours on the most vulnerable

Dear Editor,

Over the past few months there have been complaints about the 12-hour curfew that has been in effect because of COVID-19. The curfew, like the quarantine, has negative effects on the Jamaican population, particularly those who are self-employed.

In Jamaica, not everyone receives a steady income. Some people are farmers, carpenters, and peddlers. Due to the restrictions associated with the pandemic, these self-employed individuals feel as if their businesses are falling apart. Farmers who have their crops and livestock cannot find a market to sell their produce as no one is venturing out. Also, those who would usually drive around to sell whatever it is they have in order to earn a living, they, too, are also affected as no one is risking the chance of coming in close contact with anyone who has been infected.

Most of these activities are being placed on hold to prevent any further spread of the COVID-19, but some people can only see it as a great loss because no income is forthcoming.

While others may be at home and feel safe, the less fortunate are under constant stress thinking about how their bills are going to be paid and how their food is going to be bought.

Residents have made proposals for things to flow differently. People in most parishes think that there should be no curfew, or at least a reduction or suspension of the curfew hours. The correct protective gear should be offered to those who cannot afford or get them. And food is always essential so people need to go to the market. To prevent having a crowded market, there are a few places that are not in use and can be used for marketing for the time being.

Residents are pleading with the Government to kindly think about what is being proposed and to please consider same.

Juvane Adamson

Grade 10 student

Jose Marti Technical High School

juvaneadamson1@gmail.com