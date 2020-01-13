Either party would have wanted De La Haye

Dear Editor,

I might not be a fan of Dr Winston De La Haye because he has joined a party that I wouldn't have joined; nevertheless, he's a solid recruit by the People's National Party (PNP).

The former Jamaica Defence Force captain said he entered politics because he wants to do something about crime and violence in St Catherine East Central — the seat he's representing.

Many of us thought that his first choice would've been on the health portfolio. He's even in support of the states of emergency and gave arguments for supporting these measures.

I don't know if he will have to withdraw his statements soon because he's been told to do so, but, to me, based on his experience in the security industry, clearly he's the People's National Party best option.

Both parties need to get experienced and qualified people to be security minister and shadow security minister.

I believe Alando Terrelonge is in the driver seat to win, but I won't underestimate Winston De La Haye. If the People's National Party was serious on winning St Catherine East Central it would've stuck with Alando Brown, as he was thought to be a possible replacement for Mayor Norman Scott.

The seat is a new seat which sees both parties with a tie. Alando Brown got 5,734 in 2011 and 5,721 in 2016, which clearly indicates he wasn't a popular candidate in the last election. Camille Buchanan got 5,176 votes in 2011 and Alando Terrelonge got 6,215 votes in 2016, which means Terrelonge was the favoured candidate to Buchanan. Or maybe it was the swing to the Jamaica Labour Party that assisted Terrelonge in becoming a Member of Parliament.

