Elected officials must stand up to scrutiny
Dear Editor,
A shameful collage of our Government's hierarchy has ascended to global centrefold status.
It appears not as a picture of inspiring hope, but as a canvas of eclectic despair.
In spite of COVID-19's death storm around the globe, some at helm's reign prioritise enthusiasm for personal gain and status protection.
In recent weeks we've witnessed unbelievable defaults of integrity and blatant cowardliness of character within the calvary of public office and millions around the world are stunned to the core.
The latest allegations surrounding the sitting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, if simmered in truism, could stand as the epitome of political foulness as it preys on the health and welfare of our beloved elderly. That the precious family of old, who have struggled with blood, sweat and tears for today's liberties, could possibly have been mocked and put in direct harm's way of COVID-19 is beyond disturbing. The very thought of possible impropriety relative to taking advantage of the elderly is a visceral sickness likened to a cancerous character.
The prevalence of scrutiny of officers in Government must subside, and the dominance of integrity be the halo. We, the people, want and deserve profound leadership focused on passion for public service, not disgrace.
Dr Dennis Walter Smith Sr
Seneca Falls, NY, USA
dnnsmi6@aol.com
