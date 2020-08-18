Electoral reform needed for elections in a pandemic

Dear Editor,

Several nations around the world since the the novel coronavirus pandemic have engaged in the democratic process of general elections. Most recently, and in our region, the people of Trinidad and Tobago went to the polls on August 10, 2020. The European nation of Belarus had its presidential elections on August 9, 2020. The United States of America will have its big day on November 3, 2020, while here at home we go to the polls on September 3, 2020.

COVID-19 has not prevented the holding of democratic elections, notwithstanding the possibility of increases in infections which could arise given the gathering of the electorate to cast their ballots. Notably, however, New Zealand has postponed its general election from mid-September to mid-October 2020 in the face of a spike in its number of cases.

In Trinidad and Tobago reports carried in the media raised the question of whether the recent holding of elections in the twin-island republic is responsible for a spike in COVID-19 cases being experienced. Whether this is the case in Trinidad and Tobago, we can all agree that the festivities surrounding Caribbean politics is not synonymous with physical distancing — one of the strategies in the toolbox to fight the spread of the virus.

This leads me to consider what amendments are in line for Jamaica Representation of the People Act to support the taking of the polls in a pandemic.

Digitisation within the electoral process would certainly be handy in this COVID-19 election climate. This would be beneficial for the most vulnerable in the pandemic, such as senior citizens and those with underlying conditions. It will also allow people who have tested positive not to be disenfranchised, while preserving public health.

In jurisdictions such as the US, across several states, the electorate can cast their ballots before the opening of the polls on election day. Imagine if our laws allowed for this to be done, particularly in a pandemic. This would be another tool added to the toolkit with facilitates and enhances our electoral process, while contributing to physical distancing.

As the USA marches on to November 3, the issue of mail-in ballots has been getting much attention. How about a drop-in ballot system for Jamaica? Wherein the electorate could register with the Electoral Office of Jamaica to vote via mail. The difference in execution being that the elector would drop off their ballot on election day through a quick and easy process devised by the Electoral Office of Jamaica.

I submit to the next Parliament, and the Electoral Office of Jamaica, that as Jamaica seeks to improve upon its electoral system, and in looking to the future where we could be going to the polls in another pandemic, the above are worthy amendments which could be made to our Representation of the People Act which would redound to the continued strength of our electoral process.

Fabian E Sanchez

fabechez@gmail.com