Embrace Morgan — a rare talent

Dear Editor,

There are days, too many in truth, when I read the Jamaican papers and I can do no more than shake my head.

We have all become familiar with the phenomenon which has the nation wringing its hands in agony over the high crime rate, but as soon as proposals come forth which might stand a chance of alleviating same the lawyers, Opposition politicians, human rights activists, and, yes, some media folks too, are up in arms opposing just about any measure that might actually work.

Then we have the millennials who, across the globe, have one common trait — they dislike anything “old”, especially politicians. They want the old fogies, like Mike Henry and Pearnel Charles Sr, to just fade away. To be replaced by whom? Bright, young men and women, of course.

So, along come the bright young men and women, and then what? Do we, including the same millennials, encourage and embrace them?

The Jamaica Labour Party has come up with a couple of very promising ones, such as Floyd Green and Matthew Samuda; the PNP thought they had one in Damian Crawford, but he appears to have crashed and burned. Andre Haughton, after a stuttering start, still looks a bright prospect — although perhaps not in representational politics. There may be others.

But the brightest and best to come down the pike in years has been the appropriately named Robert Nesta Morgan. Yet, there appears to have been, indeed continues to be, opposition to him running for the Clarendon North Central seat on the JLP ticket.

Any party, organisation or constituency in Jamaica should give its right hand to have such a rare talent as Morgan in its ranks. I don't know him, never met him, have no connection to him whatsoever. But after a lifetime spotting talent in sport, law and politics I take my hat off to those who raised him and mentored him — Clarendon College, which gave him opportunity, and now Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is shaping his political career.

Back in the day, political leaders could see the talent of the likes of Edward Seaga, Michael Manley, P J Patterson shining far in the distance and embraced them. It is part of the Jamaican mystique that such a rare, world-class talent as Morgan could spring from such humble origins. Jamaica should make sure to embrace him too.

Errol W A Townshend

Ontario, Canada

ewat@rogers.com