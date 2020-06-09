End neglect of health sector

Dear Editor,

For thousands of years, and across many civilizations of the past, the importance of medicine and health care is undeniable. Ancient Greeks broke away from the supernatural concept of health and disease that had earlier dominated human thinking and societies. The Greeks began to expound on the idea of sickness and disease coming from natural factors, specifically physical and social environments along with human behaviour. The subsequent result was a society with an emphasis in health education, skills development, and healthy public policy.

With that background, the health system of Jamaica must be examined and placed under severe scrutiny as a sense of neglect is quite obvious.

As a nation, we have made strides to improve what is offered to the Jamaican people and commendations must be given to the Government and individuals and organisations of prominence who lend their support, such as Shaggy and Bounty Killer amongst others. The fact stands, though, that while health care is stated as being free, it is not, and many Jamaicans cannot afford the fees prescribed to some medical procedures and treatments. How many times are cries echoed across media platforms of high cost that the regular Jamaican cannot afford as they seek assistance in the free system provided.

As the issues of underpaid medical staff, lack of proper equipment and facilities, and cost to the regular citizens persist, a solution is needed.

The upper end of society, as well as our politicians, can always seek medical attention abroad and from private hospitals, such luxury is not available to us all, and we continue to pay the price as loved ones continue to die waiting for a service that should have the welfare of every Jamaican citizen on the agenda.

If any Government, whether formed by the People's National Party or Jamaica Labour Party, is serious about offering the nation a decent health care system; reduce a current tax, even by two per cent; and create Jamaica's health tax, they must do so now. Over time it will benefit this nation and its people. With this tax comes resources for the public health sector to acquire assets and recruit or train those in its human capital. In addition to this, the majority if not all of the special taxes on alcohol and cigarettes collected should be put towards the public health sector.

There are other issues in the health system that needs addressing but let's start there.

Pastor Kenroy Edwards

Tucker Wesleyan Holiness Church

kenroy.edwards1@gmail.com