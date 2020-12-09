End slavery by ending sanctions

Dear Editor,

It's beyond me how the secretary general of the United Nations, António Guterres, couldn't figure out that slavery will never be abolished until the root cause of it is abolished.

The root cause of slavery is human greed. Until we find a way to either control such greed or eliminate it slavery will be alive and well and will still be growing.

The secretary general himself has helped in the continuation of slavery, whether he is conscious of it or not. For example, he has the power to move against any country that wants to put sanctions on another country, through the UN, which he knows will directly lead to more enslaved people and individuals.

By now he should be conscious that sanctions result in heads depriving general populations of needed goods and services in favour of themselves and connected parties. This greases the wheels of enslavement, leaving some people better off than the rest.

So, if he wants to see the end of slavery he must stand up and be counted as someone who will never, as long as he is in that position of secretary general of the UN, authorise sanctions on any country's government.

Sanctions, by themselves, are forms of enslavement and should be outlawed. If sanctions should be allowed by the UN it should only be on individuals, not countries, and if it should be allowed on countries then it should only be allowed on a country's purchasing of military weapons, nothing more.

This is how you prevent slavery in the first place.

Enslavement comes in so many ways; another example is the so-called national minimum wage in countries. The people who set those minimum wages would never work for such low amounts because they know those are slave wages, not even living wages.

It's time for people to be given the tools to understand their worth and let them decide how much they will work for and what work they are willing to do. This way if they manage to get themselves taken advantage of it's their own choice.

Let's end slavery by ending the use of sanctions on countries.

Robert Clarke

rclarke88@hotmail.com