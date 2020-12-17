Enough in the market to share
Dear Editor,
I would like to comment on an article printed in the Jamaica Observer on Sunday, December 13, 2020, entitled 'Battle for lottery pawns'.
I note the statements from the current Supreme Ventures Limited retailers, who are saying they have been threatened by the company not to do business with the two new lottery companies that are coming to the market. If this is in fact true, it would be very disappointing. Notably, the company has denied the allegations.
Jamaica has come a far way, and I am happy to see this country reach a point at which competition is increasing in many industries, including gaming. I remember the days when Cable & Wireless was the only telecoms company around, and I recall how happy we were when Digicel entered the market. I believe I speak for many Jamaicans when I say we never want to go back to the days of that monopoly.
Competition is always good because it allows the customer to choose the best and most suitable product. It also reduces the possibility of customers being taken advantage of by companies because we have no choice.
Supreme Ventures has been around for decades and has earned, I'm sure, many, many billions of dollars in revenue. Good for them! Now that there are other similar services being offered, retailers should feel free to do business with whoever they want.
I am really disappointed if they are trying to hog the market and behaving selfishly, as the company always talks about helping Jamaicans earn more money and looking out for our best interest.
There is enough room and space for these three lottery players to be in the market, so if the products are as great as they proclaim them to be, there should be no fear. Let the market see what Goodwill and Mahoe have to offer, and let customers make up their own minds.
I encourage Supreme ventures to be a good sportsman and allow free and fair competition.
Milton Henry
miltonhenry2000@gmail.com
