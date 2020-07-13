Dear Editor,

Good governance is measured by how well the Government is able to fight against corruption, and the trust that citizens have in the politicians and government institutions. These two key measures are good indicators of peace, security, and political stability in the country.

Over the years, successive governments have failed to tackle crime and violence, rampant corruption, and fix the justice and education systems, especially in order to create upward mobility for the people. It is noted that representatives from both sides of Government, to wit, the People's National Party (PNP) and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), have been accused of wrongdoings regarding the misuse of public funds over the years without meaningful sanctions. As the election season approaches in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, middle-aged and aging parliamentarians from both sides are pointing fingers at each other and expressing concern about various repeating issues. But the divided and wider society are accustomed to these happenings.

Regarding the country as a whole, I think Jamaica is entering risk season. There is an uncomfortable probability of a runaway reaction developing that can lead to chaos. Based on data alone from the police high command, it is clear that successive governments understand the high crime and homicide rate but have not addressed it through meaningful actions or a holistic approach. Because crime and violence and corruption are the major obstacles to investment and stability, the outcome of the next local and general election will be crucial. And, I am not trying to be an alarmist.

It is clear that Jamaica is growing steadily in a variety of sectors, and the Government recognises the challenge posed by rampant crime and violence as evidenced by actions attempting to minimise the trend through different means or approaches.

To me, both central and local government have a very in-depth understanding of the nation's capability and weaknesses. However, it should be noted that, on an individual level, it appears as if the average Jamaican does not understand politics and that parliamentarians should be held accountable for their actions.

Regardless of differences, it is crucial to the country for the two leaders to cooperate in order to solve complex issues. Unfortunately, the human nature of competition often overtakes cooperation. But if Jamaica is to be great again, then she has to restore the post-Independence spirit, which, to me, represents how great Jamaica is. But, for now, I will await the result of the next election.

Charlie Brown

charliebrown1004@gmail.com