Equity needed in CDF distribution

Dear Editor,

I saw where each Member of Parliament (MP) is being allocated some $20 million for their Constituency Development Fund (CDF). This allocation, across the board, is unfair.

We have some constituencies that are larger than others, and some that are in more need than others.

For example, how is it fair that the MP of St Andrew North East is getting the same amount as the MP of Clarendon South Eastern, which has four divisions? The Rocky Point Division is one which has a road network of over 65km that is now in total disrepair.

Say, the MP allocates five million to each division in his constituency, how much can this amount of money do? I submit, not much.

So MPs, across the board, will resort to spending the paltry sum they get by pacifying the loud constituents and quieting partisan requests. The money is never spent addressing the needs of communities.

We need an equitable distribution for the CDF across the country. In fact, I join with those who call for getting rid of the CDF.

It is high time for implementing a system that is equitable and one that has total transparency and accountability, in which communities benefit, instead of individuals.

Authnel S Reid

reidaut@icloud.com