Establish a timeline now for reopening of the economy

We're not surprised that the Government made changes to the restrictions and shopping measures in St Catherine, which has been under lockdown since last week.

After all, the chaos that reigned in that parish last Wednesday and Saturday as Jamaicans tried to secure food and other essentials during the short shopping window only served to worsen an already bad situation. While we do not wish it, we would not be surprised if more positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are found in that parish, as residents, in their desperate attempt to survive, tossed social distancing rules out the window.

Up to that point, the Government had been doing a fairly decent job of managing the crisis, outside of the mishandling of the Jamaicans wishing to disembark the Marella Discovery 2 cruise ship and the débâcle at the Portmore branch of business process outsourcing (BPO) firm Alorica.

As we have pointed out before, governments across the world are responding to the spread of the virus with economic stimulus packages amounting to billions of dollars. In many instances, including here in Jamaica, the stimulus packages offer support for business investment, as well as cash flow assistance for employers, workers, people who are self-employed, as well as the most vulnerable.

Last week, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke reported that more than 333,000 Jamaicans have so far successfully applied to the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme.

Hopefully, they will be efficiently processed and presented with the benefits which are designed to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic.

The big challenge for the Government now is how best to manage this crisis in order to flatten the curve, send the spread into decline, and get the country back in business. For, as we have seen from the CARE Programme applications, hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans are already out of work, and the Government's shutdown of the BPO sector on Monday has increased that number by at least 40,000.

We reiterate that it makes sense for us to start planning for the post-COVID phase of our existence, even as we continue to combat the virus. As such, we need to set timelines for the possible resumption of business.

All successful businesses operate on a plan. They cannot simply resume at the flip of a switch. We're not here, however, advocating carelessness in the steps we take to get the country up and running again. But we have to be multidimensional in our approach. For as we have pointed out before in this space, COVID-19 — like all other viruses — will run its course, and when that time comes we should not be left kneeling in the blocks while others are down the track.

The health authorities therefore need to quickly get to the point of widescale testing, as early detection, we expect, will go a far way in helping to contain the spread of the virus.

The 2,500 test kits that are being donated to Jamaica this week by our valued friend and partner the United States will definitely help in that thrust. The Government should make a concerted effort to acquire more, even as it continues securing other critical response items.

But just as important is a determined will to put all the measures in place for an economic revival. Now is the time to inspire hope and confidence.