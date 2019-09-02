Everyone at EMCVPA dropped the ball!

Dear Editor,

I bemoan the grave travesty to witness the sacrificial lynching of the principal of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA) Dr Nicholeen DeGrasse-Johnson.

I have been following the saga from Antigua since the initial story of sexual harassment broke. It has become imperative to lend my voice, as past president of the college's students' council, a post which would have placed me in a position to work alongside Principal DeGrasse-Johnson as I advocated for the students' best interest.

While in office, it became clear to me that Dr DeGrasse-Johnson has a heart and passion for her students and for the institution. She encouraged them to speak out — a task which, from my experience, proved extremely difficult. Her open-door policy and willingness to engage the students' council spoke volumes of a leader with whom I needed not go to war. I raised many an issue with her and she set to work to right them. I came to admire the manner in which she dealt with problem-solving — a skill that many leaders and board members would do well to acquire. She did her duty without seeing it fitting to tarnish or embarrass anyone under her leadership. “Due process, President Brown,” was always her cry.

The very structure of the college's management machinery places whoever holds the office of principal in a delicate situation; for the principal answers to a board of management who may not be able to appreciate what it means to run a school, as opposed to a business. The buck does not stop with the college's principal, but rather with its board.

Right now there is no justice being meted out; not for the victims, not for Dr DeGrasse-Johnson, and most certainly not for the wider college community. If the ball was dropped, then the entire EMCVPA, to include its board of management, must agree that the ball had been dropped by all.

I am filled with dread when, in 2019, the response to a complaint of male sexual harassment is to suspend a female principal for doing her job. Had she attempted to act without having completed due process, and acquired the information necessary from as many students as possible, to confront the accused, would she have been accused of being a female leader ruled by her emotions?

Where the lens is clouded by sexism, an aversion of justice is the only possible outcome. It is time to do right.

Nadia E Brown

Former EMCVPA Students' Council president

nadia.businesswoman@gmail.com