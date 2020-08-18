Excitement abounds in UEFA Champions League

Dear Editor,

The UEFA Champions League has often provided much excitement, and this season has been no different. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus threatened to derail the competition, but, alas, that never happened as champions league returned with an amended and abbreviated format.

The round of 16 matches was completed with Juventus being the major casualty paving the way for what was to be a breathtaking set of quarter-final match-ups.

The beauty of these quarter-final matches was that they all provided excitement and drama one way or the other. Paris Saint-Germain were expected to get the better of Atalanta; however, they had to come from behind to secure a late victory. Neymar seemed to have left his scoring boots at the hotel, or the training ground, but despite that he was relentless and was instrumental in his team's performance.

Atletico Madrid, having booted the champions Liverpool in round of 16, were favourites against RB Leipzig; however, they gave up a late goal to lose 2-1 and went crashing out, sending the German team to the semi-finals.

The shock of the quarter-finals, though, must have been the demolition job done on Barcelona by Bayern Munich. One would hate to be in the dressing room after that 8-2 drubbing, Barcelona was toothless and had no answer for the flair, speed, power, and ruthlessness of Bayern. Messi was pretty much missing, a sight that has become a little too familiar but even at his best Bayern would have proven too much for this Barcelona team.

After Bayern's demolition job, one would think the drama had ended, and Manchester City would blow by Lyon. However, what unfolded made for comedic viewing. The man touted by many as the best coach alive again failed to get his team pass the quarter-finals. Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, tinkered with his line-up and formation and had his team playing an unusual counter-attacking style of football. He set his team on the back foot from the start and, whilst City were able to get back into the game and create a few clear chances, they weren't able to really hit their straps city style and, in the end, it cost them, they went crashing out 3-1.

Now with the quarter-finals behind us and our eyes firmly set on the semi-finals this week, expectations are that Paris Saint-Germain will get the better of RB Leipzig and Bayern to outclass Lyon. Lewandowski has been a consistent goal scorer for Bayern, but is yet to experience the joy of Champions League victory. With no Balon D'Or award this year, Lewandowski will no doubt be looking to add to his 50 plus goal tally and take Bayern to glory, making a mockery of the decision to scrap the award. Mbappe and Neymar however, may have other ideas as Paris Saint-Germain strive to take hold of the trophy they so highly crave.

But, before we get caught up in the fanfare of fairytale endings, let's remember, like other sports, football isn't played on paper, and the ball is round. RB Lipzeig have shown they are no walkover and Lyon have roared and are ready to pounce.

If the quarter-finals are anything to go by, these one-off semi-final matches are bound to be filled with drama and excitement. If you're a lover of football, ensure you're tuned in, you may be in for some heart-stopping thrillers.

Kemar Bogle

knb800@yahoo.com