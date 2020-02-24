Extreme times call for extreme measures

Dear Editor,

The crime problem in Jamaica has reached an all-time level of disaster. But it can be solved very easily, and within a few months, by following the steps below:

1. Ban all guns in Jamaica. Allow only the military and the police to carry guns.

2. Form 14 death squads (one for each parish) consisting of the military and the police and deploy them.

3. Let the death squads go to all the spots in each parish known to harbour gunmen/women and shoot on sight anyone seen with a gun. This applies from Cherry Garden to Tivoli Gardens.

4.Show the dead bodies of those killed on the front page of the leading newspapers and on television the day after they are killed. This will drive fear into other potential gunmen who really are cowards.

5. Ban all the bleeding heart human rights groups.

I am aware that there will be collateral damage — innocents being caught in the crossfire — but if this is what it takes to bring back peace to Jamaica, my family and myself are prepared to die.

Peter Martin

Jamaica